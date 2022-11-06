Eugene A. Hall Sells 16,652 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Stock

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 16,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.94, for a total value of $5,410,900.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,143,277 shares in the company, valued at $371,496,428.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Gartner Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of IT stock opened at $319.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.34. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $221.39 and a fifty-two week high of $341.64.

Institutional Trading of Gartner

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 162.2% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 234.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,987,000 after buying an additional 29,015 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 5.0% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 3,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.3% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,743,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Gartner Company Profile

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $345.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $300.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.63.

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

