F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About F5

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FFIV. StockNews.com began coverage on F5 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on F5 from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

