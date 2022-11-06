F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 2,493 Shares

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total value of $351,911.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,041,173.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
F5 Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.81 on Friday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $134.80 and a one year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On F5
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the first quarter worth $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in F5 by 86.4% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in F5 during the third quarter worth $30,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in F5 by 1,104.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of F5 during the third quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About F5
F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on F5 (FFIV)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.