Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.14% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.22. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $93.42.

