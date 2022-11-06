Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock opened at $91.84 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.04. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $86.19 and a twelve month high of $138.08.

