First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,788 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $14,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,737,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,253,000 after purchasing an additional 129,391 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,101,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,504,000 after acquiring an additional 279,580 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 976,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,931,000 after acquiring an additional 127,180 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 718.2% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 833,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after acquiring an additional 731,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 769,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,814,000 after acquiring an additional 10,869 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB opened at $48.49 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $57.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were given a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

