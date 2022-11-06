Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Stake Cut by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,804 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin Street Properties worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $396,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 4.7% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 59.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 5,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Franklin Street Properties in the first quarter valued at $86,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

NYSEAMERICAN:FSP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.48. The firm has a market cap of $299.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

In related news, Director Brian N. Hansen purchased 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.08 per share, with a total value of $200,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 440,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

