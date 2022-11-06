Gear4music (LON:G4M) Trading Down 6%

Gear4music (Holdings) plc (LON:G4M – Get Rating) was down 6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 102 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 102 ($1.18). Approximately 4,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,744 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 108.50 ($1.25).

Gear4music Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £21.40 million and a PE ratio of 566.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 160.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.08.

About Gear4music

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides electric, acoustic, and bass guitars, and related accessories, such as guitar amplifiers and effects pedals; drums and percussion products consisting of electronic drums, acoustic drum kits, drum pads, hybrid drumming products, cymbals, snare drums, individual drums, and drum hardware and accessories, such as noise controllers, parts and spares, and drumsticks; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, stage, hybrid, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

