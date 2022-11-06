Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,190 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 95.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,589,000 after purchasing an additional 152,009 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 94.1% in the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 300,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,436,000 after acquiring an additional 145,878 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 5,480.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 145,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,764,000 after acquiring an additional 142,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after purchasing an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Generac by 185.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 198,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,922,000 after purchasing an additional 128,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac Price Performance

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Generac from $381.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Roth Capital downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $320.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

Generac stock opened at $101.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $170.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $98.65 and a one year high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.29%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.