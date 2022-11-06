GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY) Shares Up 1.5%

GENMAB A/S/S (OTCMKTS:GMXAY – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.95 and last traded at $39.95. 569,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,074% from the average session volume of 48,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.35.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01.

GENMAB A/S/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S, a biotechnology company, develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); and Arzerra, a human IgG1k monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL).

