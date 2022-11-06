Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Stock Holdings Lowered by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $2,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GL. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Globe Life by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after buying an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globe Life by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after buying an additional 508,064 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 555.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,267,000 after purchasing an additional 228,355 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 60,684.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 187,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,895,000 after purchasing an additional 187,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,679,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,455.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.30, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,372 shares in the company, valued at $856,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 101,163 shares of company stock valued at $10,841,866. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $113.99 on Friday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92. The company has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

