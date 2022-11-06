Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) CFO Sells $567,131.01 in Stock

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 13,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $567,131.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark E. Jr. Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Mark E. Jr. Jones sold 42 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $36.58 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $151.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,661.66 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.25 and its 200 day moving average is $48.56.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1,342.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 547,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,014,000 after acquiring an additional 509,744 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 335.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 568,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 437,576 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after acquiring an additional 351,769 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after acquiring an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,891,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,383,000 after acquiring an additional 169,687 shares during the last quarter.

GSHD has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded Goosehead Insurance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

