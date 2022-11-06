Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) by 68.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,238 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPMT. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $7.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.98 and a 12-month high of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $396.29 million, a P/E ratio of 50.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 666.67%.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

See Also

