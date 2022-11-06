HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCI. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in HCI Group by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 403,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,351,000 after buying an additional 69,745 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 281.5% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 90,279 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 288.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after buying an additional 29,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of HCI Group by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 36,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HCI Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of HCI Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $35.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $322.73 million, a PE ratio of -21.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.58. HCI Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $139.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.91). The firm had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.57 million. HCI Group had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.39%.

In other news, Director Lauren L. Valiente acquired 429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Paresh Patel bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.08 per share, with a total value of $51,080.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,500. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren L. Valiente bought 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.99. Following the purchase, the director now owns 694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,467.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

