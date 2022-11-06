Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 52.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,762 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.9% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on HII. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $245.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE HII opened at $243.95 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.58.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.