Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 9,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 94,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. Huntsman Co. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.18 per share, with a total value of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $559,325.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP David M. Stryker bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.90 per share, with a total value of $299,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 341,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,214,258.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Curtis E. Espeland bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.18 per share, for a total transaction of $452,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,325.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HUN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Huntsman in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Further Reading

