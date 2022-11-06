IMI (OTCMKTS:IMIAY) Trading Down 5.4%

Shares of IMI plc (OTCMKTS:IMIAY – Get Rating) were down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.30 and last traded at $29.35. Approximately 1,668 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 1,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of IMI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

Get IMI alerts:

IMI Stock Down 5.4 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day moving average is $30.88.

About IMI

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.