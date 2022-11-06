ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,216 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 3.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 252,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in ING Groep by 55.5% during the first quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 98,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ING Groep during the second quarter worth approximately $1,262,000. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 24.0% during the first quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 355,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 68,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ING has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.50) to €11.75 ($11.75) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.00) to €15.00 ($15.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($12.80) to €13.00 ($13.00) in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.50) to €14.70 ($14.70) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.27.

ING Groep Price Performance

Shares of ING stock opened at $10.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ING Groep Profile



ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

