Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 260.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Innospec were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Innospec in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Innospec by 19.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 842 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Innospec by 8.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innospec in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $103.18 on Friday. Innospec Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.00 and a 12 month high of $106.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.45.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals in the United States, rest of North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company's Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products that are used as additives in various fuels.

