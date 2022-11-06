Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 159.6% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth $41,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $94.22 per share, for a total transaction of $94,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 212,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Innovative Industrial Properties Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IIPR shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. TheStreet lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $112.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 55.21, a current ratio of 55.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.47 and a 52-week high of $288.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.57. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57 and a beta of 1.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.44). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 53.43% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $1.80 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Further Reading

