Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:BJUN – Get Rating) by 71.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,618 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 1.79% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 742.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June in the 2nd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

BJUN opened at $29.99 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – June has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $34.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $30.96.

