InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Shares Up 2.3%

InPlay Oil Corp. (TSE:IPO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$3.74 and last traded at C$3.59. 549,401 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 495,114 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPO. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$6.25 price target on shares of InPlay Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 target price on shares of InPlay Oil in a research note on Friday, October 14th.

InPlay Oil Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$312.87 million and a PE ratio of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.44.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil ( TSE:IPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.32 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$71.29 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil Corp. will post 1.1300001 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools.

Featured Stories

