Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 29,366 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HOOD shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.36.

(Get Rating)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

See Also

