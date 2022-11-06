Insider Selling: Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Insider Sells 29,366 Shares of Stock

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) insider Baiju Bhatt sold 29,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,526.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 399,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,640,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Robinhood Markets Price Performance
Shares of HOOD opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.01. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $6.81 and a one year high of $38.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.66.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HOOD. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 260.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $141,000. 57.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Robinhood Markets Company Profile
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Robinhood Markets (HOOD)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.