Insider Selling: Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) EVP Sells 4,454 Shares of Stock

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) EVP Kathy C. Thompson sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.92, for a total transaction of $338,147.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,775,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SYBT stock opened at $74.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $64.07. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.83 and a 12 month high of $78.71.

Stock Yards Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Stock Yards Bancorp

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SYBT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the bank’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and online banking, mobile banking, private banking, leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

