Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 620,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $14,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 865,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after purchasing an additional 369,832 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 603,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after purchasing an additional 41,803 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 524,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 125,690 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 493,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,086,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 483,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,844,000 after purchasing an additional 78,337 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.43. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.73 and a 1 year high of $25.39.

