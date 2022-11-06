Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000.

NYSEARCA:PRF opened at $153.08 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $137.81 and a one year high of $176.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $148.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.21.

