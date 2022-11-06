Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Position Boosted by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 90.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 512,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243,433 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $14,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 131.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 98,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 55,737 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BAB opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.09. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $33.55.

About Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

