iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Bought by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 4,255.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,604,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,329,000 after buying an additional 804,689 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3,651.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,190,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $320,451,000 after buying an additional 3,105,744 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,565,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $167,320,000 after buying an additional 113,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5,835.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,507,000 after buying an additional 1,179,692 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $102.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $91.24 and a 12 month high of $110.91.

Featured Stories

