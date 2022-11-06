iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,789 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 294.8% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 9,309 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 10,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $60.81 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $82.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.50.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.