iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 154.7% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $195.89 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $178.51 and a 52 week high of $215.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.65.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

