iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.36% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $177.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.50. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $166.99 and a 12 month high of $202.77.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

