Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,212 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.46. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). YETI had a return on equity of 43.04% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $420.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of YETI to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of YETI from $93.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of YETI to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, YETI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.44.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

