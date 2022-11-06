Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 14,378 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,378 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global Medical REIT worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,297,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,770,000 after purchasing an additional 63,568 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 18.2% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,423,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,865,000 after purchasing an additional 527,973 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 0.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,363,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 8.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,859,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 150,652 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $24,828,000. 68.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GMRE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

Global Medical REIT Price Performance

Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $581.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 336.00%.

About Global Medical REIT

(Get Rating)

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.