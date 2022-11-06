Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 165 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Ingredion by 1.0% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 134,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 13.4% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 28,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,321 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 0.7% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 344,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 2.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 7.7% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INGR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.91. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $101.89.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

