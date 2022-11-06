Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 287 Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CCK. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $1,320,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 328,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 9,408 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 1,040.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,193,000 after acquiring an additional 71,193 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown by 689.0% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 51,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of Crown stock opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.00 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.44 and its 200 day moving average is $94.26.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.31). Crown had a positive return on equity of 39.93% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crown from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

