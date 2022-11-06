Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 521 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Insulet by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $531,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 60,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,123,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.80, for a total value of $3,477,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,174,501. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,166,156.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $313.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,304.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.91. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.27). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Insulet’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PODD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.62.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

