Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 78,779 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 233.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,503 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 72.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,507 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 80.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 45,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 14,484 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 38.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TAK stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.68. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $15.36.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 5.60%. On average, analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

