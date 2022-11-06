Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires Shares of 72,635 The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Price Performance

GDV opened at $20.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.13. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $27.61.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 2,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total value of $46,747.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 140,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,190,822.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

