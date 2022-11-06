Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:DMAY – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.71% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May Price Performance

NYSEARCA DMAY opened at $30.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.93 and its 200 day moving average is $31.55. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – May has a 12 month low of $29.69 and a 12 month high of $34.91.

