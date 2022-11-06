Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,447 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Dell Technologies by 43.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 100,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $1,868,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $595,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of DELL stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 343,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.