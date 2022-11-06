Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,275 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF were worth $1,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNG. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 31,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

KNG opened at $49.83 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.65.

