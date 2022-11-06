Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 26,615 Shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 414,291 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 53.2% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 18,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 102.0% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 26,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 7.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,311 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter.

GGN stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.06 and a 1-year high of $4.14.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

