Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 285 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,488 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.9% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,916 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $52.63 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.48.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTSH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

