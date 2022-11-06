Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 4,113 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $513,164,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 561.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 561,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,813,000 after buying an additional 476,727 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,677,000 after buying an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,380,000 after buying an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Take-Two Interactive Software alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 2.5 %

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $108.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.85 and a fifty-two week high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Take-Two Interactive Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.