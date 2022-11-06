Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Watts Water Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 269.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 343.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 566,767 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after purchasing an additional 267,654 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WTS shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $192.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.60.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 240 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $35,839.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,367.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE WTS opened at $141.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $132.81 and its 200-day moving average is $132.56. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $116.31 and a one year high of $212.00.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.73 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.15%.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

