Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 280.0% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Gold by 21.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Royal Gold alerts:

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD opened at $95.68 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.54 and a 1-year high of $147.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.35.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.10). Royal Gold had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $146.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RGLD. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Royal Gold from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Eight Capital cut their price objective on shares of Royal Gold to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.64.

Royal Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.