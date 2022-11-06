Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,376 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 127.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. ERn Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 112,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,837,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the second quarter worth $669,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 29.4% during the second quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Stock Performance

Shares of KBWB opened at $53.42 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.66. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $47.50 and a 12-month high of $76.47.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.381 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

