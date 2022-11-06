Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.13% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 13.2% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 13,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Water ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $219,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth about $892,000. Finally, Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA FIW opened at $77.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.39. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $67.47 and a 52 week high of $95.97.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.