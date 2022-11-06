Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749,650 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,786,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,488,000 after acquiring an additional 186,730 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,306,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,360,000 after acquiring an additional 153,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,993,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,832,000 after acquiring an additional 73,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Campbell Soup Price Performance

Campbell Soup stock opened at $50.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.65. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.41. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.89.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

