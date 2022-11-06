Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,969 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.09% of ArcBest worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in ArcBest by 103.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $73.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a return on equity of 35.11% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on ArcBest to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at ArcBest

In other ArcBest news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,887,676.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.