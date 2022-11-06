Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Position in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FWONK. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,104,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,990,000 after buying an additional 196,954 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 713,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,858,000 after buying an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 541,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,355,000 after buying an additional 22,241 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Formula One Group by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 92,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,876,000 after buying an additional 26,675 shares during the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on FWONK shares. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Formula One Group to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Formula One Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Formula One Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ FWONK opened at $53.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.39. Formula One Group has a 12-month low of $50.00 and a 12-month high of $71.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.34 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,100 shares of company stock worth $90,156. Company insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

